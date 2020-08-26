OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC (NASDAQ:OBCI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On August 26, 2020, the Board of Directors of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.02 per common share payable on September 23, 2020 to all shareholders of record on September 9, 2020.



