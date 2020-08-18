On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On August 13, 2020, On Track Innovations Ltd. (the “Company”) held an annual meeting of its shareholders (the “Meeting”). The final results of the shareholders voting at the Meeting are set forth below. Shareholders voted on the following proposals:

Proposal No. 1 — Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers (“Say-On-Pay Vote”).

The proposal to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, was approved by the Company’s shareholders. The votes were as follows: