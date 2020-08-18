On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On August 13, 2020, On Track Innovations Ltd. (the “Company”) held an annual meeting of its shareholders (the “Meeting”). The final results of the shareholders voting at the Meeting are set forth below. Shareholders voted on the following proposals:
Proposal No. 1 — Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers (“Say-On-Pay Vote”).
The proposal to approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, was approved by the Company’s shareholders. The votes were as follows:
About On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV)
On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support. Its PayEnable technology can be implemented into a range of products. Its Retail and Mass Transit products include TRIO mPOS, Pico BT, WAVE, WAVE PKI, oti SATURN 6700 UNO, oti SATURN 6500 TRIO and oti SCI 6000. It also offers otiMetry and oti CONNECT 3000. Its EasyFuel Plus solution is a wireless, cashless, cardless and paperless refueling tracking and payment solution. Its EasyPark set of parking solutions provides parking fee collection, parking payment enforcement and parking management solution. Its MediSmart solution is an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector.
