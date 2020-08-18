GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On August 17, 2020, Darren Lampert, Chief Executive Officer of GrowGeneration Corp. (the “Company”) was interviewed at a television program, “Mad Money” on CNBC. At the interview, Mr. Lampert discussed the Company’s performance. A video of the full interview is available at CNBC.com.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.



About GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

Story continues below

GrowGeneration, Corp. operates retail hydroponic and organic specialty gardening retail outlets. The Company owned and operated a chain of approximately eight retail hydroponic/gardening stores located in the states of Colorado and California at November 9, 2015. The Company is also engaged in the development of a branded e-commerce portal at www.GrowGeneration.com. The Company’s stores offer supplies to the hydroponic and gardening industry, including medium (farming soil), hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients and various additional products used by professional growers and specialty cultivation operations. The Company’s target market segments include home growers of organic vegetable and fruit growers (small farms, home garden growers, restaurants growers and farmer markets), the do-it yourselfers (home flower and plant growers, or mass market and growers in the cannabis related market (dispensaries, cultivators and caregivers).