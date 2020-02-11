On February 11, 2020, On Deck Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

On February 11, 2020, the Company made available an investor presentation that includes, among other things, information relating to its business, financial performance, strategic priorities, growth initiatives and full year and first quarter 2020 guidance. The investor presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.ondeck.com, under the Investor Relations section entitled “Press, Events & Presentations” at https://investors.ondeck.com/press-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The investor presentation is also furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this report.

