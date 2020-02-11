GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Story continues below

About GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies. It may also selectively invest in second lien and subordinated loans of, and warrants and minority equity securities in the United States middle-market companies. The Company seeks to create a portfolio that includes primarily senior secured and one stop loans by primarily investing in the securities of the United States middle-market companies. It generally invests in securities that have been rated below investment grade by independent rating agencies or that would be rated below investment grade if they were rated. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, GC Advisors LLC (GC Advisors).