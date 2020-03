On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02

On March 3, 2020, On Deck Capital, Inc. (the “Company”), made changes to streamline its finance organization. As part of the changes, Mr. Nicholas Sinigaglia, the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer (and principal accounting officer for federal securities law purposes), will be leaving the Company effective May 1, 2020. Mr. Sinigaglia will assist with the transition of his responsibilities until his departure date.

