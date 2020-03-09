ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

The Company issued a press release in which it announced Hemp Logic, Inc., formerly known as CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd., intends to release two new hemp-infused, anti-microbial, sanitizer products that Hemp Logic, Inc. expects to bring to the market in China pending final approval by China FDA. ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. is a majority shareholder in Hemp Logic, Inc.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated March 9, 2020



Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 chineseinvest_ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 Hemp Logic Inc.,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. specializes in providing real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The Company’s services are mainly offered to Chinese speaking individuals that are resident in the United States and Canada. The Company offers subscription services to provide education about investing and news and analysis on the stock market, as well as news about particular stocks that the Company is following. The Company offers several types of subscription-based services and serves various types of investors and traders as depicted in its subscriber services offerings. The Company’s market coverage includes the general range of the United States financial markets, Chinese Shares and the other global markets. The Company’s service offerings permit users to subscribe to several of its service packages. As of May 1, 2015, the Company had over 1,400 active paying subscribers and approximately 22,000 free subscribers.