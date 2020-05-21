OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) on May 20, 2020, as a virtual meeting. At the close of business on March 27, 2020, there were 4,787,446 common shares outstanding and entitled to vote. At the 2020 Annual Meeting, $3,527,117, or 73.67%, of the outstanding common shares entitled to vote were represented by proxy or in person. A summary of the proposals voted upon by the shareholders and the final voting results for each such matter are set forth below. The proposals are also described in detail in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed on April 9, 2020.
Proposal 1
The Company’s shareholders elected three individuals to the Board of Directors for a term expiring in 2023, as set forth below:
Proposal 2
The Company’s shareholders approved, in a non-binding vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as set forth below:
Proposal 3
The Company’s shareholders ratified the selection of Crowe LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, as set forth below:
About OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank Company (the Bank). The Company’s financial service operations are aggregated in two segments: banking and consumer finance. The Company also owns nonbank subsidiaries, which include Loan Central, Inc., which engages in lending; Ohio Valley Financial Services Agency, LLC, which is used to facilitate the receipt of commissions on insurances sold by the Bank and Loan Central, and OVBC Captive, Inc., a limited purpose property and casualty insurance company. The Company is engaged in certain non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking/equity investment activities. The Bank is a financial institution offering a range of commercial and consumer banking services within southeastern Ohio, as well as western West Virginia.

