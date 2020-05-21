SEC Filings OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) on May 20, 2020, as a virtual meeting. At the close of business on March 27, 2020, there were 4,787,446 common shares outstanding and entitled to vote. At the 2020 Annual Meeting, $3,527,117, or 73.67%, of the outstanding common shares entitled to vote were represented by proxy or in person. A summary of the proposals voted upon by the shareholders and the final voting results for each such matter are set forth below. The proposals are also described in detail in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed on April 9, 2020.

Proposal 1

The Company’s shareholders elected three individuals to the Board of Directors for a term expiring in 2023, as set forth below:

Proposal 2

The Company’s shareholders approved, in a non-binding vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as set forth below:

Proposal 3

The Company’s shareholders ratified the selection of Crowe LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, as set forth below: