First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

(a) On May 15, 2020, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (\”Company\”) amended its Bylaws to provide the flexibility for annual and special meetings of shareholders to be held without a physical assembly of shareholders at a specific geographic location. A copy of the Company\’s Amended and Restated Bylaws is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.2.

Item 8.01 Other Information

On May 21, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s shareholders, employees and directors, and the community, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the change of location of the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders which will now be held by means of remote communication only. The annual meeting of shareholders will still be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, however, shareholders will only be able to attend online or by telephone and will not be able to attend in person. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

Further information regarding the changes to the annual meeting and information for shareholders who plan to attend the meeting by remote communication can be found in the proxy supplement and Notice of Change of Location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Exhibits

The following exhibits are being filed herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:

3.2 Amended and Restated Bylaws of First Financial Northwest, Inc.

99.1 First Financial Northwest, Inc’s Press Release dated May 21, 2020

99.2 Notice of Change of Location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 10, 2020