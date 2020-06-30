SEC Filings ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. 10.1 Loan Authorization, Note and Security Agreement dated May 16, 2020 and executed on June 26, 2020 between Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. and the U.S. Small Business Administration.



About ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION, INC. (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (Odyssey) is a deep-ocean exploration company. The Company’s techniques are applied to mineral exploration, shipwreck cargo recovery, and other marine survey and exploration charter services. The Company is engaged in discovering shipwreck sites in the deep ocean and conducting archaeological excavations with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Its shipwreck discoveries include the SS Republic, HMS Victory, Black Swan, La Marquise de Tourny and other unidentified shipwrecks. The Company offers exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies, including its subsidiaries and companies, in which it holds an equity position, as a resource development partner. The Company evaluates or explores various types of seabed mineral deposits, such as phosphorites, polymetallic nodules and seafloor massive sulfides. Odyssey offers its marine exploration services to third-party companies.