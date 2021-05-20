OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC (NASDAQ:OBCI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 of this Current Report, including the exhibit furnished herewith, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into future filings by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, unless the Company expressly sets forth in such future filing that such information is to be considered “filed” or incorporated by reference therein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The Company is furnishing the following exhibit to this Current Report:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release, dated May 17, 2021



OCEAN BIO CHEM INC Exhibit

SEC.gov | Request Rate Threshold Exceeded html {height: 100%} body {height: 100%; margin:0; padding:0;} #header {background-color:#003968; color:#fff; padding:15px 20px 10px 20px;font-family:Arial,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of a range of appearance, performance and maintenance products. The Company offers its services under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names within the United States and Canada. In addition, the Company produces private label formulations of its products for various customers and provides custom blending and packaging services for these and other products. The Company is also engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. The products that the Company manufactures and markets include marine, automotive, recreational vehicle/power sports, outdoor power equipment/lawn and garden, disinfectants, sanitizers and deodorizers, and contract filling and blow molded bottles. The Company produces its products at the manufacturing facilities of its subsidiary, Kinpak, Inc., in Montgomery, Alabama.