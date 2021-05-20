Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. It may also invest in the securities of public companies and in structured products and other investments, such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). Its portfolio also includes equity interests, such as common stock, preferred stock, warrants or options. It invests in investments in the United States secured and unsecured loans, other debt securities and equity, and may also invests a portion of the portfolio in other investment opportunities, including foreign securities and structured products. Apollo Investment Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.