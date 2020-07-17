Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NESC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Amendment to First Lien Credit Agreement

On July 13, 2020, Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“Nuverra” or the “Company”), entered into a Third Amendment to Credit Agreement (the “Third Amendment to First Lien Credit Agreement”) with the lenders party thereto (the “First Lien Loan Lenders”) and ACF FinCo I LP, as administrative agent (the “First Lien Agent”), which further amends the Company’s First Lien Credit Agreement, dated August 7, 2017 (as amended, the “First Lien Credit Agreement”), by and among the First Lien Loan Lenders, the First Lien Agent, and the Company. The Third Amendment to First Lien Credit Agreement amends the First Lien Credit Agreement to extend the maturity date of the First Lien Credit Agreement from February 7, 2021 to May 15, 2022. In connection with the Third Amendment to First Lien Credit Amendment, the Company repaid $2.5 million of the outstanding principal amount of the term loans under the First Lien Credit Agreement on July 13, 2020.

In addition, among other terms and conditions, the Third Amendment to First Lien Credit Agreement amends the First Lien Credit Agreement to: (i) defer measurement of the fixed charge coverage ratio (“FCCR”) covenant until the second quarter of 2021 and set the minimum FCCR at 0.70 to 1.00 for such quarter and at 1.00 to 1.00 thereafter, (ii) add a monthly minimum liquidity covenant that requires the Company to maintain minimum liquidity amounts as follows: $8,000,000 through July 31, 2020, $5,500,000 through August 30, 2020, $5,000,000 through November 30, 2020 and $4,000,000 on and after December 1, 2020, (iii) set the maximum capital expenditures covenant for 2020 and 2021 at $6,000,000 and $7,500,000, respectively, (iv) prohibit draws on the revolving facility until the FCCR is 1.00 to 1.00, and (v) require the Company to engage a financial advisor on or prior to December 31, 2020. In connection with the Third Amendment to First Lien Credit Agreement, the Company agreed to pay the Lenders an amendment fee of $375,000 on close of the Third Amendment to First Lien Credit Agreement, $50,000 per quarter for the next five quarters thereafter and $125,000 on the maturity date of the First Lien Credit Agreement. The amendment fee is subject to reduction by $200,000 if the First Lien Credit Agreement is repaid in full within 75 days following July 6, 2020.

Amendment to Second Lien Credit Agreement

On July 13, 2020, Nuverra entered into a Second Amendment to Credit Agreement (the “Second Amendment to Second Lien Credit Agreement”) with the lenders party thereto (the “Second Lien Loan Lenders”) and Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as administrative agent (the “Second Lien Agent”), which further amends the Company’s Second Lien Term Loan Credit Agreement, dated August 7, 2017 (as amended, the “Second Lien Credit Agreement”), by and among the Second Lien Loan Lenders, the Second Lien Agent and the Company. The Second Amendment to Second Lien Credit Agreement amends the Second Lien Credit Agreement to extend the maturity date of the Second Lien Credit Agreement from October 7, 2021 to November 15, 2022.

In addition, among other terms and conditions, the Second Amendment to Second Lien Credit Agreement amends the Second Lien Credit Agreement to: (i) defer measurement of the FCCR covenant until the second quarter of 2021 and set the minimum FCCR at 0.60 to 1.00 for such quarter and at 0.85 to 1.00 thereafter, (ii) add a monthly minimum liquidity covenant that requires the Company to maintain minimum liquidity amounts as follows: $6,800,000 through July 31, 2020, $4,675,000 through August 30, 2020, $4,250,000 through November 30, 2020 and $3,400,000 on and after December 1, 2020, (iii) set the maximum capital expenditures covenant for 2020 and 2021 at $7,058,823 and $8,823,529, respectively, and (iv) require the Company to engage a financial advisor on or prior to December 31, 2020.

