Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.
On July 28, 2020, Novan, Inc. (the “Company”) announced the appointment of Paula Brown Stafford, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Company’s board of directors in advance of the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders. Concurrently, Robert Ingram is retiring as Executive Chairman and will continue as a member of the Company’s board of directors. W. Kent Geer will continue to act as Lead Independent Director on the Company’s board of directors, with significant responsibilities that are described in the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines. A copy of the press release announcing the appointment of Ms. Stafford is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Additionally, the Company announced that, since June 1, 2020, the Company has secured approximately $32 million in additional capital from the use of common stock purchase agreements with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC and the exercise of common stock warrants sold in the Company’s March 2020 public offering.
