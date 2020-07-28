SEC Filings CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Officers; Appointment of Principal Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(d) On July 28, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Dr. Michael H. Davidson as a Class III member of the Company’s Board effective immediately. Dr. Davidson will serve as a member of the Science & Technology Committee and the Nominating & Governance Committee of the Board.

Dr. Davidson is a nationally recognized expert in lipidology and has been named one of “The Best Doctors in America” by Best Doctors Inc. for the past 10 years. Dr. Davidson was the co-founding Chief Medical Officer of Omthera Pharmaceuticals in 2008, which was later acquired by Astra Zeneca Pharmaceutical in 2013. He also founded the Chicago Center for Clinical Research, which became the largest investigator site in the United States and was acquired by Pharmaceutical Product Development in 1996. His research and clinical development background encompass both pharmaceutical and nutritional clinical trials, including extensive research on statins, novel lipid-lowering drugs, and omega-3 fatty acids. Michael is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology and clinical lipidology and served as President of the National Lipid Association from 2010 to 2011. He received his BA and MS from Northwestern University and an MD from The Ohio State University School of Medicine.

As a non-employee director, Dr. Davidson is entitled to receive cash compensation and grants of stock options or other equity awards in accordance with the arrangements in effect for non-employee directors of the Company and its committees. In connection with his appointment to the Company’s Board, Dr. Davidson will receive a grant of restricted stock units of the Company’s common stock, with a value of $120,000, with one-third of the shares vesting annually on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Dr. Davidson and any other person to which he was selected as a member of the Board. The Company is not aware of any transaction in which Dr. Davidson has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. On July 28, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Dr. Davidson to the Board. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report.

