NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NTIC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On July 8, 2020, Northern Technologies International Corporation (“NTIC”) announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K and the information set forth therein is incorporated herein by reference and constitutes a part of this report.

The information contained in Item 2.02 of this report and Exhibit 99.1 to this report shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by NTIC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release issued July 8, 2020 (furnished herewith)

NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Northern Technologies International Corporation Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 MINNEAPOLIS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The Company’s ZERUST rust and corrosion inhibiting products include plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers and engineered solutions designed specifically for the oil and gas industry. The Company also offers onsite technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues across the world. The Company manufactures and sells a range of bio-based and compostable (fully biodegradable) polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand.