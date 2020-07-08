FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. issued a press release to Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), related to the initial closing of its private placement and the conversion of some of its convertible notes. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and filed to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Exhibit No. Exhibit Description 99.1 Press release dated July 8, 2020



Flux Power Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Flux Power Closes Initial Round of Private Placement and Converts $7.8M of Debt to Equity Vista,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., designs, develops and sells rechargeable advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including UL 2771 Listed lithium-ion LiFT Pack forklift batteries. The Company offers a high power battery cell management system (BMS). Its BMS provides three functions to its battery systems: cell balancing, performed by adjusting the capacity of each cell in a storage system according to temperature, voltage, and internal impedance metrics; monitoring, performed by way of a physical connection to individual cells for monitoring voltage and performing calculations from basic metrics to determine remaining capacity and internal impedance, and error reporting, performed by analyzing data from monitoring each individual cell and making decisions on whether the individual cell or the system is operating out of normal specifications. Using its battery management technology, it offers integrated energy storage solutions or custom modular standalone systems to its clients.