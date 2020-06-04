NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NICK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 27, 2020, Nicholas Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) obtained a loan in the amount of $3,243,900 from Fifth Third Bank in connection with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP Loan”) to a {Promissory Note} by the Company in favor of Fifth Third Bank in such principal amount (the “Promissory Note”). to the Paycheck Protection Program, all or a portion of the PPP Loan may be forgiven if the Company uses the proceeds of the PPP Loan for its payroll costs and other expenses in accordance with the requirements of the Paycheck Protection Program. While, the Company intends to use the proceeds of the PPP Loan for payroll costs and other covered expenses and intends to seek full forgiveness of the PPP Loan as soon as permitted under the Paycheck Protection Program, there can be no assurance that the Company will obtain any forgiveness of the PPP Loan.

If the PPP Loan is not fully forgiven, the Company will remain liable for the full and punctual payment of the outstanding principal balance plus accrued and unpaid interest. The PPP Loan accrues interest at a rate per annum equal to 1.00% and an initial payment of accrued and unpaid interest is due on December 27, 2020. The outstanding principal balance plus accrued and unpaid interest is due on May 27, 2022. The PPP Loan is unsecured and is a non-resource obligation. The PPP Loan may be prepaid at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Promissory Note contains events of default and other provisions customary for a loan of this type.

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirely to the Promissory Note, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 4, 2020,the Company issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for its quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information included in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) is furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, the information included in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1 hereto) shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference into such filing.

Item 2.03Creation of a Direct Obligation or an Obligation of an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The disclosures set forth under Item 1.01 of this Form 8-K are incorporated by reference in this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, its ability to obtain the expected financial and tax benefits from the CARES Act, and its ability to obtain loan forgiveness under its PPP loan, that involve risks and uncertainties, including risk relating to competition and our ability to increase and maintain yield and profitability at desirable levels, as well as risks relating to general economic conditions, including in connection with the current COVID-19 pandemic, access to bank financing, our ability to expand the geographical scope of, and otherwise continue growing, our Direct Loan operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. When used in this document, the words “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “will”, “may”, “plan,” “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of Company management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or expect. All forward-looking statements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or cautionary statement.

NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC Exhibit

About NICHOLAS FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial-Canada) is a holding company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Nicholas Financial, Inc. (Nicholas Financial). Nicholas Financial is a specialized consumer finance company engaged primarily in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts (Contracts) for purchases of new and used automobiles and light trucks. Nicholas Financial also originates direct consumer loans (Direct Loans) and sells consumer-finance related products. Another subsidiary, Nicholas Data Services, Inc. (NDS), acts as the interim holding company for Nicholas Financial. The Company is engaged in the business of providing financing programs, primarily on behalf of purchasers of new and used cars and light trucks. The Company originates Direct Loans in Florida and North Carolina. As of March 31, 2016, the Company’s automobile finance programs were conducted in 18 states.