NETWORK CN INC. (OTCMKTS:NWCN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement on Form 8-K of Network CN Inc. (the “Company”) originally filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 23, 2020 (the “Original Report”). This Form 8-K/A is being filed to solely to amend the date of the Company entered into a Letter of Intent with Earthasia Worldside Holdings Limited from January 20, 2020 to January 14, 2020. Except for this typographical mistake, there is no other change on the Original Report.



About NETWORK CN INC. (OTCMKTS:NWCN)

Network CN Inc. is a media and advertising company. The Company is engaged in the provision of out-of-home advertising in China through the operation of a network of roadside light-emitting diode (LED) digital video panels, mega-size LED digital video billboards and light boxes in major cities. The Company operates through Media Network segment. Its suite of services ranges from media planning to advertising operations in the media sector. The Company is building an out-of-home media network that includes roadside billboards, as well as digital video mega-displays. The Company’s focus is primarily on its media platforms in Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities in China. The Company’s subsidiaries include NCN Group Limited, NCN Media Services Limited, NCN Media Services Limited, NCN Group Management Limited, NCN Huamin Management, Beijing Huizhong Bona Media Advertising Co., Ltd., Chuanghua Shanghai Advertising Limited and Huizhong Lianhe Media Technology Co., Ltd.