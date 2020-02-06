NETLIST, INC. (NASDAQ:NLST) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On January 31, 2020, the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”), as part of its general procedures, issued a Notice of Commission Determination regarding Investigation No. 337-TA-1089. The Notice stated the ITC would review in part the positive Final Initial Determination, referenced in Netlist’s press release dated October 21, 2019. In addition, the ITC extended the target date for completion of the Investigation from February 21, 2020 to April 7, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on Netlist’s expectations and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions.

Although Netlist’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Netlist does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.



About NETLIST, INC. (NASDAQ:NLST)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs). The Company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, hyper scale datacenter operators and data storage vendors. The Company’s products include NVvault, HyperCloud, and specialty memory modules and flash-based products. NVvault is a memory subsystem that incorporates both DRAM and NAND flash in a single persistent dual-in line memory module (DIMM) solution.