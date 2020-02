On February 4, 2020, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved two proposals. The issued and outstanding shares of stock of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting consisted of 132,658,200>shares of common stock outstanding on the record date, December 10, 2019. The final voting results from the Annual Meeting were as follows:

Proposal 1. To elect two Class I>directors of the Company who will each serve for a term of three years or until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Proposal 2. To ratify the selection of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.