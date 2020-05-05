NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source. CGM through a non-invasive patch can enable early detection of subtle changes in blood glucose levels. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, performs medical device research and manufacturing of a CGM, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT device is a non-invasive, wireless device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, and may also be used to screen pre-diabetic patients. The sugarBEAT device extracts analytes, such as glucose, to the surface of the skin in a non-invasive manner where it is measured using sensors and interpreted using an algorithm.