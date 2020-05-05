APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Ali Zamani resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, and any committees of the Board of Directors, effective April 30, 2020. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with either the Board of Directors or management of the Company.



About APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Story continues below

Applied Minerals, Inc. (Applied Minerals) is an exploration-stage company. The Company owns the Dragon Mine, from which it extracts, processes and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide for sale to a range of end markets. The Company is engaged in the research and development, and works collaboratively with customers to engineer its halloysite clay and iron oxide products. Halloysite, marketed by Applied Minerals under the DRAGONITE trade name, is aluminosilicate clay with a hollow tubular morphology. DRAGONITE utilizes halloysite’s shape, high surface area and reactivity to add functionality to applications, such as plastic composites, flame retardant additives, paints and coatings, catalysts and environmental remediation media. The Company’s Dragon Mine is an approximately 270-acre property located in central Utah, over 70 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. There are two areas of the Dragon Mine minesite, which include the Dragon Pit area and the Western Area.