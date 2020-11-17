NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On November 17, 2020, Nemaura Medical Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the launch of its BEATdiabetesTM program and the re-launch of an enhanced corporate website. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and, except with regard to the websites referenced therein, incorporated herein by reference.

About NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source. CGM through a non-invasive patch can enable early detection of subtle changes in blood glucose levels. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, performs medical device research and manufacturing of a CGM, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT device is a non-invasive, wireless device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, and may also be used to screen pre-diabetic patients. The sugarBEAT device extracts analytes, such as glucose, to the surface of the skin in a non-invasive manner where it is measured using sensors and interpreted using an algorithm.