MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea130024ex99-1_myosrenstech.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY BOARD OF DIRECTORS approved the Reverse Stock Split ratio of one new share for every 12 shares of Common Stock outstanding CEDAR KNOLLS,…

About MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), formerly MYOS Corporation, is an early-stage bionutrition and biotherapeutics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and function essential for the management of sarcopenia, cachexia and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional supplements, functional foods, therapeutic products, and other technologies for maintaining the health and performance of muscle tissue. MYOS is evaluating the modulation of myostatin. Its research is focused on developing strategies and therapeutic interventions to address muscle related conditions, including sarcopenia, cachexia, and inherited and acquired muscle diseases. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds the intellectual property pertaining to Fortetropin, which is a dietary supplement.