NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 14, 2020, Nemaura Medical Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release and presentation outlining potential new applications for monitoring disease progression in COVID-19 patients using continuous lactate monitoring (CLM). Copies of the press release and presentation are attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The information set forth under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including on Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 hereto, that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

The words "believe," "anticipate," "design," "estimate," "plan," "predict," "seek," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "potential," "likely," "projects," "continue," "will," and "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future as there are a number of meaningful factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from expectations, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, include, but are not limited to, obtaining regulatory approval for our sugarBEAT device, conducting successful clinical trials, executing agreements required to successfully advance the Company\’s objectives; retaining the management and scientific team to advance the product; overcoming adverse changes in market conditions and the regulatory environment; obtaining and enforcing intellectual property rights; obtaining adequate financing in the future through product licensing, public or private equity or debt financing or otherwise; dealing with general business conditions and competition; and other factors referenced in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.