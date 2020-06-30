SEC Filings MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Merger Agreement

On June 30, 2020, MYOS RENS Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“MYOS”), and MedAvail, Inc., a privately-held Delaware corporation (“MedAvail”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among MYOS, MedAvail, and Matrix Merger Sub, Inc., a newly-created wholly-owned subsidiary of MYOS (“Merger Sub”), to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into MedAvail, with MedAvail being the surviving corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MYOS (the “Merger”). The Boards of Directors of MYOS and MedAvail have both approved the Merger and have recommended approval of the Merger by their respective shareholders.

MedAvail is a private, in-clinic telemedicine-enabled pharmacy organization based in Ontario, Canada that has developed and commercialized a proprietary robotic dispensing platform and home delivery operation focused on the Medicare Advantage market in the United States, or U.S.

At the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”): (a) each share of MedAvail’s common stock and each share of MedAvail’s preferred stock outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, excluding any dissenting shares, will be automatically converted solely into the right to receive a number of shares of MYOS common stock (“MYOS Common Stock”) calculated according to the exchange ratio described below; (b) each outstanding MedAvail stock option that has not been exercised prior to the Effective Time will be assumed by MYOS; and (c) each outstanding warrant to acquire MedAvail capital stock that has not been exercised prior to the Effective Time will be assumed by MYOS. Under the exchange ratio formula in the Merger Agreement, as of immediately after the Merger, the former MedAvail security holders are expected to own approximately 96.5% of the aggregate number of fully-diluted shares of MYOS Common Stock outstanding following the consummation of the Merger (the “Post-Closing Shares”), and the stockholders of MYOS immediately prior to the Merger are expected to own approximately 3.5% of the Post-Closing Shares, subject to the adjustments set forth in the Merger Agreement. The exchange ratio will be fixed prior to the closing of the Merger to reflect MYOS’s and MedAvail’s respective capitalizations as of immediately prior to the Effective Time. The Merger is intended to qualify for federal income tax purposes as a tax-free reorganization under the provisions of Section 368(a) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Immediately following the Merger, the name of the post-merger combined company (the “Post-Merger Combined Company”) is expected to be changed from “MYOS RENS Technology Inc.” to “MedAvail Holdings, Inc.” The Merger Agreement provides that the Board of Directors of the Post-Merger Combined Company will consist of members who are currently directors of MedAvail. The executive officers of the Post-Merger Combined Company will be designated by MedAvail, with MedAvail’s Chief Executive Officer, Ed Kilroy, expected to be the Post-Merger Combined Company’s Chief Executive Officer and MedAvail’s Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Ferguson, expected to be the Post-Merger Combined Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

The closing of the Merger is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions including, among other things, (a) the required approvals of the Merger by the parties’ stockholders, (b) the accuracy of the parties’ representations and warranties, subject to certain materiality qualifications, (c) compliance by the parties with their respective covenants, (d) no law or order preventing the closing of the Merger and the related transactions, (e) the continuous listing of the MYOS Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) from the date of the Merger Agreement through the closing date of the Merger, (f) the shares of MYOS Common Stock to be issued in the Merger being approved for listing (subject to official notice of issuance) on Nasdaq as of the closing of the Merger, (g) a registration statement with respect to the MYOS Common Stock to be issued to MedAvail security holders having been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and not being subject to any stop order or proceeding (or threatened proceeding by the SEC) seeking a stop order with respect to the registration statement that has not been withdrawn, and (h) MedAvail completing a financing of at least $30 million.

The Merger Agreement contains certain customary termination rights, including, among others, (a) the right of either MYOS or MedAvail to terminate the Merger Agreement if the other party’s stockholders fail to adopt and approve the Merger Agreement, (b) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if the other party’s board of directors changes or withdraws its recommendation in favor of the transactions, (c) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement if the Merger has not occurred by the six month anniversary of the date of the Merger Agreement, (d) the right of either party to terminate the Merger Agreement due to a material breach by the other party of any of its representations, warranties or covenants which would result in the closing conditions not being satisfied, subject to certain conditions, and (e) the right of