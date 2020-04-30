SEC Filings MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:MYE) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:MYE) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 3.1 Amended and Restated Code of Regulations of Myers Industries, Inc.



MYERS INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d831008dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED CODE OF REGULATIONS OF MYERS INDUSTRIES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling, which designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products, and Distribution, which is engaged in the distribution of equipment, tools and supplies used for tire servicing and automotive undervehicle repair and the manufacture of tire repair and retreading products. The Material Handling segment offers products under the brands, including Buckhorn, Novel, Jamco Products and Akro-Mils. The Distribution segment offers products under the brands, including the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International and Patch Rubber Company brands. It operates approximately 20 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and over three distribution branches located across North, Central and South America. It offers approximately 15,500 manufactured products and 12,500 distributed products.