MS Structured Asset Corp. (NYSE:HJV) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 10, 2020, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the Trust, issued a notice to the Unitholders, Warrantholders, Depositor and Rating Agencies regarding the liquidation of the Underlying Securities and the redemption of the Units with the net proceeds of such liquidation. The final distribution to beneficial owners of Units will occur on or before June 17, 2020, and the trust will terminate following such distribution. A copy of the notice is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

