Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

As previously disclosed, on May 27, 2020, Moxian, Inc. (the “Registrant”) received a letter from NASDAQ regarding the Registrant’s failure to comply with NASDAQ Continued Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. A failure to comply with the Rule exists when listed securities fail to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days at that time, the Registrant failed to meet the aforesaid requirement.

On August 25, 2020, the Registrant received a letter from NASDAQ (the “August Letter”) notifying the Registrant that Nasdaq has determined that for the last 16 consecutive business days, from August 3 to August 24, 2020, the closing bid price of the Registrant’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Rule and this matter has now been closed by Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b) requires that the Registrant promptly disclose receipt of the August Letter. The Registrant is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of satisfying Nasdaq’s disclosure requirement.



About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Story continues below

Moxian, Inc., formerly Moxian China, Inc. is engaged in the online-to-offline (O2O) business. The Company provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers and obtain new customers. The Company refers to its customers as Merchant Clients and the users of its mobile application and platform that are the Merchant Clients’ existing customers as Users. Its products and services are designed to allow Merchant Clients to conduct targeted advertising campaigns and promotions. The version of its platform is called Moxian+, which consists of its user mobile application, Moxian+ User App and a separate application for its Merchant Clients, the Moxian+ Business App. Both versions of the application are available in the Google Play Store and the Apple application Store. The Moxian+ User App provides access to a social media platform with a package of services.