Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (the “Company”) has posted an investor presentation to the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at http://www.kewaunee.com/About Us/Investor Information. The presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information included in Exhibit 99.1 is incorporated by reference in this Item 7.01, and is deemed to be furnished, not filed, to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K. The presentation will be delivered during the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is being conducted virtually at 10:00 a.m. Central time on August 26, 2020 via a live webcast which can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KEQU2020. A replay of the audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will be made available on the Company’s website for approximately one year.

The Company is making reference to non-GAAP financial information in both the presentation and the Annual Meeting. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the attached presentation, and will be included in the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at http://www.kewaunee.com/About Us/Investor Information..

Certain statements made in the attached presentation and the Annual Meeting constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, the Company cannot guarantee that its actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise. Important factors regarding the Company that may cause results to differ from expectations are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2020, under Item 1A. “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Investor Presentation

