Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (the “Company”) has posted an investor presentation to the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at http://www.kewaunee.com/About Us/Investor Information. The presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information included in Exhibit 99.1 is incorporated by reference in this Item 7.01, and is deemed to be furnished, not filed, to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K. The presentation will be delivered during the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is being conducted virtually at 10:00 a.m. Central time on August 26, 2020 via a live webcast which can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/KEQU2020. A replay of the audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will be made available on the Company’s website for approximately one year.

The Company is making reference to non-GAAP financial information in both the presentation and the Annual Meeting. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the attached presentation, and will be included in the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at http://www.kewaunee.com/About Us/Investor Information..

Certain statements made in the attached presentation and the Annual Meeting constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, the Company cannot guarantee that its actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise. Important factors regarding the Company that may cause results to differ from expectations are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2020, under Item 1A. “Risk Factors,” and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1    Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Investor Presentation

KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORP /DE/ Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d48264dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Kewaunee Scientific Corporation NASDAQ: KEQU encouraging new discovery…Worldwide Exhibit 99.1 Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document,…
About Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and installation of laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products. The Company’s products include steel, wood and laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. It operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic business segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures. The International business segment provides facility design, engineering, construction and project management from the planning stage through testing and commissioning of laboratories.

