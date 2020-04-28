Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

As previously disclosed, on February 20, 2020, Moxian, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it had violated Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2019. The Form 10-Q could not be filed by its February 17, 2020 deadline without unreasonable effort and expenses because the Company’s personnel were unable to return to work due to travel restrictions and related complications arising from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On April 20, 2020, the Company filed the Form 10-Q. On April 23, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying it that because the Company filed its Form 10-Q, Nasdaq has determined that the Company is in compliance with the Rule, and the matter is now closed.



About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc., formerly Moxian China, Inc. is engaged in the online-to-offline (O2O) business. The Company provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers and obtain new customers. The Company refers to its customers as Merchant Clients and the users of its mobile application and platform that are the Merchant Clients’ existing customers as Users. Its products and services are designed to allow Merchant Clients to conduct targeted advertising campaigns and promotions. The version of its platform is called Moxian+, which consists of its user mobile application, Moxian+ User App and a separate application for its Merchant Clients, the Moxian+ Business App. Both versions of the application are available in the Google Play Store and the Apple application Store. The Moxian+ User App provides access to a social media platform with a package of services.