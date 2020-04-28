SEC Filings SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On April 28, 2020, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release entitled “Second Sight Medical Products Provides Business Update”. The Company announced that the Company has taken significant steps to reduce overhead and conserve liquidity as it continues operations while exploring strategic options. These options include securing additional funding and exploring business alternatives that may include partnering, acquiring, investing in or combining with businesses that may or may not be in a related industry. No assurances can be given that any of these initiatives will occur.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.