SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 25, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing a presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from June 22nd-24th, 2020, illustrating a unique approach to creating drugs capable of reaching tumors hiding in organs where existing anticancer drugs cannot accumulate in therapeutic concentrations. A poster presentation entitled, “Targeting Cancer Sanctuary Sites: A Novel Approach to the Treatment of Lung Localized Tumors,” provided an overview of data demonstrating that uniquely high uptake and retention of Annamycin in the lungs results in consistently high in vivo activity against wide range of lung-localized tumors in mice.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release dated June 25, 2020