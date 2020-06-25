MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 25, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing a presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from June 22nd-24th, 2020, illustrating a unique approach to creating drugs capable of reaching tumors hiding in organs where existing anticancer drugs cannot accumulate in therapeutic concentrations. A poster presentation entitled, “Targeting Cancer Sanctuary Sites: A Novel Approach to the Treatment of Lung Localized Tumors,” provided an overview of data demonstrating that uniquely high uptake and retention of Annamycin in the lungs results in consistently high in vivo activity against wide range of lung-localized tumors in mice.
A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Press Release dated June 25, 2020
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exh991-pressreleasemolecul.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1    Moleculin Announces Preclinical Data Confirms Efficacy of Annamycin in Lung Metastases Data Presented at the AACR Annual MeetingHOUSTON,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Annamycin is a Phase II clinical-stage anthracycline and liposome formulated anthracycline that has been designed to eliminate cardiotoxicity and avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms. It has over two other drug development projects in progress, one involving a portfolio of small molecules, which it refers to as the WP1066 Portfolio, focused on the modulation of key oncogenic transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer, and the WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer in general, and glioblastoma. As of September 30, 2016, it had not generated any revenue from its operations.

