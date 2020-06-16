SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 16, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that a repeat of previous in vitro testing has corroborated the antiviral potential of WP1122.

