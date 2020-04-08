SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 8, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that independent research found 2-deoxy-D-glucose (“2-DG”) to reduce replication of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by 50% in in vitro testing.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

