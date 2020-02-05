SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 5, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing it intends to discuss with the FDA and EMA (European Medicines Agency) plans to conduct a single arm Phase 2 trial that would serve as the basis for accelerated approval of Liposomal Annamycin (“Annamycin”) to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”). This will follow the establishment of a recommended Phase 2 dose (“RP2D”) in the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation trial in Europe.

