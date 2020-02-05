CHESAPEAKE GRANITE WASH TRUST (NYSE:CHKR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CHESAPEAKE GRANITE WASH TRUST (NYSE:CHKR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 5, 2020, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust issued a press release announcing the trust’s quarterly distribution for the period ended December 31, 2019. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release, which is incorporated herein by reference. The information furnished in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing by Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
CHESAPEAKE GRANITE WASH TRUST Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex9912020-02x05chkrpressre.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit   EXHIBIT 99.1News ReleaseChesapeake Granite Wash TrustFebruary 5,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CHESAPEAKE GRANITE WASH TRUST (NYSE:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (the Trust) is a trust formed to own royalty interests for the benefit of Trust unit holders. The royalty interests held by the Trust (Royalty Interests) are derived from Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (Chesapeake) interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County. Chesapeake conveyed the Royalty Interests to the Trust from its interests in approximately 70 existing horizontal wells (Producing Wells) and Chesapeake’s interests in over 120 horizontal development wells (Development Wells) to be drilled on properties within the Area of Mutual Interest (AMI). The AMI lies within Washita County in western Oklahoma and is limited to Colony Granite Wash formation, where Chesapeake holds approximately 40,500 gross acres. Chesapeake has drilled and completed over 90 wells within the AMI. The Colony Granite Wash is located at the eastern end of Des Moines-age granite wash fields.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR