CHESAPEAKE GRANITE WASH TRUST (NYSE:CHKR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 5, 2020, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust issued a press release announcing the trust’s quarterly distribution for the period ended December 31, 2019. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the press release, which is incorporated herein by reference. The information furnished in this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing by Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

