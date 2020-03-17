SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 16, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a material transfer agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, d/b/a UTMB Health (“UTMB”), a health institution of The University of Texas System (“System”), an agency of the State of Texas (the “Agreement”). to the Agreement, the Company agreed to provide research material(s) to UTMB. The materials will be used by UTMB to conduct research, specifically to test the effects of 2 deoxyglucose (2DG) and analogues thereof on the infectivity of viruses. The materials to be provided to the Agreement are subject to patent and technology license agreements the Company has with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

In the event that use of the materials results in an invention, improvement, substance, or information, whether or not patentable, and patent applications and patents, if any, which result therefrom (the “Developed Technology”), UTMB has agreed to disclose such Developed Technology, in confidence, to the Company. At the Company’s expense, the Company has the right to file for and obtain patent protection in the name of UTMB, if solely invented by UTMB, or in the name of both parties if jointly invented, for Developed Technology or request UTMB to do so. Any Developed Technology conceived, invented, expressed and/or reduced to practice solely by UTMB in accordance with UTMB’s research shall be solely owned by UTMB. For those inventions determined to be solely owned by UTMB, the Company has been granted an option to negotiate a license in such Developed Technology on a worldwide, exclusive basis the terms of which shall be negotiated by and between the parties in good faith. Any Developed Technology conceived, invented, expressed and/or reduced to practice jointly by UTMB and the Company in accordance with the research performed hereunder shall be deemed Jointly Developed Technology and shall be owned jointly the Company and UTMB.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

1.1 Material Transfer Agreement

99.1 Press Release dated March 17, 2020