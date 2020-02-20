SEC Filings MODEL N, INC. (NYSE:MODN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Model N, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on February 14, 2020 at Model N, Inc., located at 777 Mariners Island Blvd., Suite 300, San Mateo, California. At the annual meeting, our stockholders voted on three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in our definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 2, 2020. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the certified results, including the number of votes cast for or against each matter and the number of abstentions, if applicable, and broker non-votes with respect to each matter.

Our stockholders voted on the following items at the annual meeting:

Both nominees for director were elected to serve until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors are elected and qualified, subject to earlier resignation or removal. The voting results were as follows:

Stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020. The voting results were as follows:

Stockholders voted for an advisory vote regarding named executive officer compensation. The voting results were as follows: