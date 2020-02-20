GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

As previously disclosed, GTY Technology Holdings Inc., a Massachusetts corporation (“GTY” or the “Company”), Stephen J. Rohleder and Harry L. You commenced a lawsuit against OpenGov, Inc. (“OpenGov”) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned GTY Technology Holdings Inc. et al. v. OpenGov, Inc., No. 18-cv-10854 (the “New York Action”), and on November 20, 2018, OpenGov commenced a lawsuit against the Company, the Company’s predecessor entity, GTY Technology Holdings Inc., a Cayman Islands exempted company, GTY Technology Merger Sub, Inc., GTY Investors, LLC, Mr. You, Mr. Rohleder and Does 1-50 in the Superior Court of the State of California in and for the County of San Mateo captioned OpenGov, Inc. v. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. et al., No. 18-cv-06264 (the “California Action”).

On February 19, 2020, the parties to the New York Action and the California Action entered into a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) to resolve all the pending claims in the New York Action and the California Action, without any admission or concession of wrongdoing by the Company or other defendants. to the Settlement Agreement, the Company will pay OpenGov $3.3 million, net of amounts to be paid to OpenGov by the Company’s insurers, in exchange for a full and complete release of all claims that were or could have been asserted in the New York Action and the California Action.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those statements concerning the litigation matters described above. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements are detailed in in the Company’s prospectus on Form 424B4 filed with the SEC on June 6, 2019, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The information contained in this Form 8-K is a statement of the Company’s present intentions, beliefs or expectations. The Company may change its intentions, beliefs or expectations, at any time and without notice, based upon any changes in such factors, from the Company’s assumptions and otherwise. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date thereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



