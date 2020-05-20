MODEL N, INC. (NYSE:MODN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 19, 2020, Model N, Inc. (“Model N”) issued a press release announcing that it proposed to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers (“QIBs”) to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).
Also on May 19, 2020, Model N issued a press release announcing the pricing of its offering of $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to QIBs to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Model N also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.
Copies of the press releases announcing the proposed offering of the Notes and the pricing of the offering of the Notes are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
