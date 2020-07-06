MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

EX-99.1 2 d101171dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 MiMedx Announces Filing of 2019 Annual Report Annual Report on Form 10-K includes Audited Financial Results for 2019 Transition to Revenue Recognition on an “As-Shipped” Basis Reflects Improved Internal Control Environment MARIETTA,…

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories. Its biomaterial platform technologies are AmnioFix, EpiFix, OrthoFlo, Physio, AlloBurn, and CollaFix. AmnioFix and EpiFix are its tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placentas. The Company processes the human amniotic membrane utilizing its PURION Process, to produce an implant. MiMedx is the supplier of amniotic tissue, having supplied over 500,000 allografts.