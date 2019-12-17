MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 12, 2019, MiMedx Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 in early 2020. The Company also announced that it will not be in a position to hold its 2019 annual shareholders\’ meeting by January 15, 2020 as previously announced. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
On December 16, 2019, the Company announced that it hired Peter M. Carlson effective December 16, 2019. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press release dated December 12, 2019.
99.2 Press release dated December 16, 2019.
MIMEDX GROUP, INC. Exhibit
About MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories. Its biomaterial platform technologies are AmnioFix, EpiFix, OrthoFlo, Physio, AlloBurn, and CollaFix. AmnioFix and EpiFix are its tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placentas. The Company processes the human amniotic membrane utilizing its PURION Process, to produce an implant. MiMedx is the supplier of amniotic tissue, having supplied over 500,000 allografts.

