MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events
MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Other Events
MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Other Events
EX-99.1 2 ex991restatementtimingupda.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1MiMedx Provides Update Regarding Timing of RestatementCompany Expects to File 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K in Early 2020 MARIETTA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG)
MiMedx Group, Inc. (MiMedx) is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues and human skin and bone. The Company operates in the Regenerative Biomaterials business segment, which includes the development, processing and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants processed from human amniotic membrane and other birth tissues in the wound care, surgical, sports medicine, ophthalmic and dental market categories. Its biomaterial platform technologies are AmnioFix, EpiFix, OrthoFlo, Physio, AlloBurn, and CollaFix. AmnioFix and EpiFix are its tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placentas. The Company processes the human amniotic membrane utilizing its PURION Process, to produce an implant. MiMedx is the supplier of amniotic tissue, having supplied over 500,000 allografts.