SEC Filings MIMEDX GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 12, 2019, MiMedx Group, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that it expects to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 in early 2020. The Company also announced that it will not be in a position to hold its 2019 annual shareholders\’ meeting by January 15, 2020 as previously announced. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

On December 16, 2019, the Company announced that it hired Peter M. Carlson effective December 16, 2019. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated December 12, 2019.

99.2 Press release dated December 16, 2019.