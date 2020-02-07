SEC Filings MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Story continues below

In connection with Jeffrey R. Olmstead’s previously announced sabbatical from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC (the “General Partner) the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (the “Partnership”), effective February 1, 2020, the General Partner appointed Chad B. Roller, Ph.D., 43, as President of the General Partner.

Dr. Roller will receive salary and benefits, and will participate in the Partnership’s Long Term Incentive Program and Change in Control Severance Plan, at levels commensurate with his employment grade level and position.

Since 2012, Dr. Roller has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility with Mid-Con Energy Operating, LLC, and the General Partner, including most recently as Chief Operating Officer.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Dr. Roller and any other person to which he was selected as an officer of the Company. There are no family relationships between Dr. Roller and any of the Company’s directors or executive officers. There are no relationships between Dr. Roller and the Company that would require disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

On February 6, 2020, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing a cash distribution for its Class A and Class B Convertible Preferred Units (the “Preferred Units”) as further described below and in the press release.

The information disclosed in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On February 6, 2020, the Partnership issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution for: (1) its Class A Convertible Preferred Units for the fourth quarter of 2019, a cash distribution of $0.0430 per Preferred Unit and (2) its Class B Convertible Preferred Units for the fourth quarter of 2019, a cash distribution of $0.0306 per Preferred Unit, according to terms outlined in the Partnership Agreement. Such cash distributions will be paid on February 14, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2020.