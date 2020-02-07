Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective January 31, 2020, William T. Dame, Vice President – Pumping Services Division of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”), is no longer with the Company.

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.