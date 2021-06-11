MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 10, 2021, Microbot Medical Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), entered into an At the Market Offering Agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“Wainwright”), as sales agent, in connection with an “at the market offering” under which the Company from may offer and sell, from time to time in its sole discretion, shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, having an aggregate offering price of up to $10,000,000 (the “Shares”) at market prices or as otherwise agreed with Wainwright. Shares sold under the ATM Agreement will be offered and sold to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed on November 25, 2020 and which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 4, 2020 (Registration No. 333-250966) (the “Registration Statement”), and the related prospectus as supplemented by a prospectus supplement that the Company expects to file with the SEC relating to the Shares shortly after the filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Upon the Company’s delivery of a placement notice and subject to the terms and conditions of the ATM Agreement, Wainwright may sell the Shares by any method permitted that is deemed an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including sales made directly on the Nasdaq Capital Market or sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or in negotiated transactions. The offer and sale of the Shares to the ATM Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (a) the issuance and sale of all of the Shares subject to the ATM Agreement or (b) the termination of the ATM Agreement by Wainwright or the Company to the terms thereof. The Company has no obligation to sell any of the Shares, and may at any time suspend offers under the Agreement or terminate the Agreement.

The Company has agreed to pay Wainwright a commission of 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from any Shares sold by Wainwright and to provide Wainwright with customary indemnification and contribution rights, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company also will reimburse Wainwright for certain specified expenses in connection with entering into the ATM Agreement and future sales of Shares. The ATM Agreement contains customary representations and warranties and conditions to the placements of the Shares.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Shares, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Shares in any state or country in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or country.

The opinion of the Company’s counsel regarding the validity of the Shares is filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. This opinion is also filed with reference to, and is hereby incorporated by reference into, the Registration Statement.

The foregoing description of the terms of the ATM Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the ATM Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Company cautions you that statements included in this Current Report on Form 8-K that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to sell Shares to the ATM Agreement. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any of these statements, results or sales will be achieved or completed due in part to risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business, including those described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, as amended on April 14, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

5.1 Opinion of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. 10.1 At the Market Offering Agreement, dated June 10, 2021, by and between Microbot Medical Inc. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. 23.1 Consent of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. (contained in Exhibit 5.1).



About MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc., formerly StemCells, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures. Its ViRob technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. The Microbot SCS device is a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunt system. The Company’s TipCAT is an endoscope that provides see and treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels and the urinary tract.