Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Story continues below

EX-3.1 2 by-lawsamendedandresta.htm EX-3.1 DocumentBY-LAWS of MERCURY SYSTEMS,…To view the full exhibit click

About Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components. It designs and builds RF and microwave components and subsystems for the electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other communications requirements and applications. It offers analyst services and systems engineering support, consulting, maintenance and other support, testing and installation. It designs, markets and sells software and middleware environments for the development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. It also offers solutions in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management.