Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or By-Laws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 28, 2020, the Board of Directors of Mercury Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) approved an amendment to Section 3.3 of the Company’s By-Laws to permit the Company to conduct an annual or special meeting of shareholders solely by means of remote communications. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company intends to conduct its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders as a virtual-only meeting. The full text of the amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
\"image011.jpg\"
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC Exhibit
EX-3.1 2 by-lawsamendedandresta.htm EX-3.1 DocumentBY-LAWS  of  MERCURY SYSTEMS,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components. It designs and builds RF and microwave components and subsystems for the electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other communications requirements and applications. It offers analyst services and systems engineering support, consulting, maintenance and other support, testing and installation. It designs, markets and sells software and middleware environments for the development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. It also offers solutions in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR