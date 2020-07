The 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Insignia Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on July 30, 2020 and the shareholders voted on the following proposals, each as described in detail in the definitive proxy statement relating to the meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 12, 2020.

1. Election of four directors.

Based on the voting results, all four nominees were elected to serve for one year, or until their respective successor is elected.

2. The proposal to approve, by non-binding vote, the Company’s executive compensation received advisory approval based on the following vote:

3. The proposal to ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020 was approved based on the following vote: