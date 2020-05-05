MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02

On May 1, 2020, Medley Capital Corporation (the “Company”) received a notice of termination from Sierra Income Corporation (“Sierra”) of its agreement to merge with the Company to the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 29, 2019, between the Company and Sierra (the “Amended Merger Agreement”).

Under the Amended Merger Agreement, either party may, subject to certain conditions, terminate the Amended Merger Agreement if the merger is not consummated by March 31, 2020. Sierra elected to do so on May 1, 2020. Representatives of Sierra informed the Company that in determining to terminate the Amended Merger Agreement, Sierra considered a number of factors, including, among other factors, changes in the relative valuation of the Company and Sierra, the changed circumstances and the unpredictable economic conditions resulting from the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the uncertainty regarding the parties’ ability to satisfy the conditions to closing the merger in a timely manner.

On May 5, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Sierra’s termination of the Amended Merger Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated May 5, 2020.



About MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions. Its portfolio of investments includes industries, including banking, finance, insurance and real estate; construction and building; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; beverage and food, and telecommunications. MCC Advisors LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.